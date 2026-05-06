A few weeks before the home World Championship, Patrick Fischer was released as national team coach. Keystone

Three weeks after his resignation as national ice hockey coach, Patrick Fischer speaks out publicly for the first time. A few hours after publication, however, the interview is deleted.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patrick Fischer has spoken publicly for the first time following his dismissal as national team coach. The background to his dismissal was the affair surrounding a forged Covid certificate for the 2022 Olympic Games.

He describes his departure as a "deep blow" and says that setbacks are just as much a part of life as perseverance and determination.

Despite the events, Fischer is planning new appearances as a speaker and coach for managers. Show more

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", Patrick Fischer spoke to the business newspaper "Der Leader" about the difficult time following his dismissal and about his future. According to the "AZ", the interview was deleted a few hours after publication because it was not supposed to appear until after the World Cup.

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the 50-year-old describes his dismissal as a "deep cut". It was particularly important to him that no one was looking for someone to blame. "Setbacks are just as much a part of life as the necessary perseverance and determination to never let yourself be dissuaded from your own mission," said the former national coach.

The background to the dismissal was the affair surrounding a forged Covid certificate before the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. Fischer had used it to enter the country without authorization. He was later convicted of forging documents. The case became public after Fischer told the story to SRF journalist Pascal Schmitz over lunch. Even before SRF reported on it, Fischer and the association published a statement.

Appearances as a speaker planned

Looking back, Fischer explains that he "stumbled across my own optimism, my trust in others and the value of staying true to myself, which is so important to me".

Despite the turbulent months, Fischer is still planning appearances as a speaker. The first presentations are scheduled for June. The "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper writes that he will receive a four-figure sum for each one.

In the interview, Fischer apparently also talks about trust and communication. "From my own experience, I have learned that clarity protects. A direct, respectful conversation, even if it hurts, is always better than sweeping things under the carpet."

The explosive fact is that Fischer did not inform the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation himself after his conviction. Association president Urs Kessler apparently only found out about it when SRF approached the association to investigate.

He has used the past few months to reflect on many things. "The topic of resilience moves me very personally. I have experienced for myself what it means to start again," Fischer is quoted as saying. In future, he therefore also wants to support managers - "not as someone who knows everything, but as someone who has been through the fire themselves".

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