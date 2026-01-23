Following the departure of sports director Reto Kläy, EV Zug is undergoing another leadership change. Patrick Lengwiler is no longer the CEO of the National League club.

In a press release, EV Zug announced that Lengwiler had been informed by the board of directors that his contract with EVZ would be terminated in the fall of 2027 due to differences of opinion. Lengwiler subsequently resigned.

“In recent discussions with the board of directors, Lengwiler made it clear that, given this situation, he could no longer maintain his overall responsibility as CEO of EVZ and as the client’s representative for the OYM Hall expansion project,” the club wrote. He therefore resigned from his position at his own request, effective immediately.

Lengwiler, 48, had been with the club for nearly three decades: first as a youth coach, then as sports director starting in 2004, and as CEO since 2012. During the twelve seasons under the joint leadership of Lengwiler and Kläy, EV Zug won the Swiss championship in 2021 and 2022 and the Swiss Cup in 2019.

According to media reports, the separation from sports director Reto Kläy—which was announced last Saturday—was not in line with the wishes of the long-time CEO.