  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Legendary Olympic moments Paul Accola - backwards to the finish and middle finger to the jury

Luca Betschart

17.2.2026

Paul Accola is furious and shows his middle finger after the 1992 Olympic combined.
Paul Accola is furious and shows his middle finger after the 1992 Olympic combined.
Picture: Imago

Strange, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport recounts anecdotes that took place at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.

17.02.2026, 20:28

17.02.2026, 20:47

What would an Olympic review be without Paul Accola, the overall World Cup winner, notorious troublemaker and passionate digger driver? Incomplete. In 1992 in Albertville, he started from the role of favorite in the combined - and had a pitch-black day. The man from Graubünden finished in 22nd place - something that can happen even to a four-time medal winner like him.

However, the way he dealt with the setback was unique - in keeping with his not exactly gentle nature. During the slalom, Accola first crouched down and then skied backwards to the finish, gave the jury the middle finger and buried his back number in the snow(watch the video).

As "Päuli" used to say after victories and defeats? "No use, no harm."

You might also be interested in this

More Olympics

Ice hockey. Germany, Czech Republic and Sweden also in the quarter-finals

Ice hockeyGermany, Czech Republic and Sweden also in the quarter-finals

Figure skating. Repond and Kaiser far behind after short program

Figure skatingRepond and Kaiser far behind after short program

Winter Olympics. Michael Vogt sixth in the two-man bobsleigh

Winter OlympicsMichael Vogt sixth in the two-man bobsleigh

Handball. Successful start to the main round for the cadets

HandballSuccessful start to the main round for the cadets

Paralympic Committee confirms. Russians and Belarusians may participate under their flag

Paralympic Committee confirmsRussians and Belarusians may participate under their flag