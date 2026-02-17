Paul Accola is furious and shows his middle finger after the 1992 Olympic combined. Picture: Imago

Strange, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport recounts anecdotes that took place at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.

Luca Betschart

What would an Olympic review be without Paul Accola, the overall World Cup winner, notorious troublemaker and passionate digger driver? Incomplete. In 1992 in Albertville, he started from the role of favorite in the combined - and had a pitch-black day. The man from Graubünden finished in 22nd place - something that can happen even to a four-time medal winner like him.

However, the way he dealt with the setback was unique - in keeping with his not exactly gentle nature. During the slalom, Accola first crouched down and then skied backwards to the finish, gave the jury the middle finger and buried his back number in the snow(watch the video).

As "Päuli" used to say after victories and defeats? "No use, no harm."

You might also be interested in this