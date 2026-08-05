Paul Niederberger is also the highest-ranked Swiss athlete in the 5-kilometer race at the European Championships in Paris. The Zurich native is in 13th place.

Paul Niederberger is also the highest-ranked Swiss athlete in the 5 km event at the European Championships in Paris (file photo)

Niederberger, who had finished 12th in the double-distance race on Tuesday, trailed the once again dominant German Florian Wellbrock by just under a minute and a half. The ten-time world champion had won his first European Championship gold medal the day before in the races held in a tributary of the Seine. In the 5-km race, Wellbrock finished ahead of defending champion David Betlehem of Hungary and Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri.

The other Swiss competitors, Christian Schreiber and Nolan Carrel, finished in 24th and 31st place, respectively, in the competition, which featured 34 swimmers.