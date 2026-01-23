Paul Niederberger missed the top ten in the 10-kilometer event at the European Swimming Championships in Paris. Last year's 11th-place finisher at the World Championships in the half-distance event finished in 12th place, 48 seconds behind the winner.

Christian Schreiber finished in 24th place, just under three and a half minutes behind. Nolan Carrel, the third Swiss swimmer among the 34 who started, had to drop out of the race in the Seine shortly after the halfway point.

Florian Wellbrock of Germany was crowned European champion, ahead of David Betlehem of Hungary and his compatriot Oliver Klemet.

Poor water quality had caused quite a stir at the 2024 Summer Games. Numerous athletes struggled with health issues such as vomiting. This time, however, the water quality readings prior to the race on the new course near the Eiffel Tower gave no cause for concern.

In the Open Water events, the 5-km race is scheduled for Wednesday, and the 3-km knockout sprint is set for Friday.