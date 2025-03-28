Jessica Pegula reaches the Miami final Keystone

Alexandra Eala's (WTA 140) strong run at the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami ends in the semi-finals. The teenager from the Philippines is defeated by local player Jessica Pegula (WTA 4).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alexandra Eala had to concede defeat to the American 6:7 (3:7), 7:5, 3:6 after just under two and a half hours. It was the end of a dream week for the 19-year-old Filipina, who trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy on Mallorca and benefited from a wild card in Miami. The former Junior Grand Slam winner had previously eliminated two players from the top ten, Iga Swiatek (WTA 2) and Madison Keys (WTA 5). Eala will move up more than 60 positions in the world rankings to 75th.

Jessica Pegula will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of the 2024 US Open final on Saturday. The Belarusian, who won in New York, has yet to drop a set in Miami on her way to the final.

Djokovic breaks next record

The semi-final pairings in the men's tournament have been announced. Novak Djokovic (ATP 5) will face Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 15) and Taylor Fritz (ATP 4) will play Jakub Mensik (ATP 54). At 37 years and 10 months, Djokovic became the oldest semi-finalist in the history of tournaments in this category directly below the Grand Slams.

The Serb overtook Roger Federer, who reached the semi-finals in Miami in 2019 at the age of 37 years and 7 months, and is now just two wins away from his 100th title on the ATP Tour to get closer to Roger Federer's 103 and Jimmy Connors' 109 successes.