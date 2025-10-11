Aryna Sabalenka missed out on her 21st win in a row in Wuhan Keystone

World number one Aryna Sabalenka suffers her first ever defeat in the semi-finals in Wuhan. The Belarusian lost 6:2, 4:6, 6:7 (2:7) to the American Jessica Pegula.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sabalenka had won 20 matches and three tournaments (2018, 2019 and 2024) in Wuhan, China, before Pegula put a stop to her run. The New Yorker produced a remarkable third set in which she overturned a 2:5 deficit and brutally missed the early decision at 6:5 with four double faults in that game. However, she then clearly dominated the tiebreak.

In the final of the WTA 1000 tournament on Sunday, Pegula, ranked sixth in the world, will face her compatriot Coco Gauff, who is ranked three places higher and beat the Italian Jasmine Paolini 6:4, 6:3.