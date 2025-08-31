blue Sport meets Beat Schlatter at the ESAF in Mollis. The actor and cabaret artist reveals his special swing and talks about skating. The interview turns into a "hoselupf".

Michael Wegmann

Beat Schlatter, in 2011 you made the film 'Hoselupf', a tribute to wrestling. How much has changed in the 14 years since then?

I still know about four or five of the swings. My specialty was the Gammen left. Now I always look a bit at how the others do this swing.

I was referring more to the ESAF as an event...

Frauenfeld 2010 was my first Swiss Wrestling Festival. I don't think much has changed.

And outside the arena? It's getting bigger and bigger, is the charm still there?

Frauenfeld was already very big. And I also think it's cool when there's something going on in the evening. Unfortunately I have to miss it because I want to be back at 8 o'clock on Sunday morning for the Anschwingen. Because once you're there, it's four to five in the morning.

You said that the Gammen left was your special swing. Do you still swing?

It's like this: I'm still in the wrestling club, but only as a passive member. In Zurich, the annual fee for the wrestling club is 25 francs. I went to fitness training there for a long time. At some point I had to stop wrestling because it's simply humiliating when your opponent is wiping your back the whole time. And when you get home, your joints always hurt and you have to rub ointments on them.

One of your most famous movies was "Flitzer". Could you imagine a streaker at a wrestling festival?

I've never seen that before. But when I walk through the area like that, I sometimes hear: 'Schlatter, are you there to dash? I'm not.

