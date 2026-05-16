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Second World Cup game in the ticker Perfect start to the final third: Kukan increases Switzerland's lead to 3:1

Andreas Lunghi

16.5.2026

After the dream start to the home World Cup against the USA on Friday evening, the Swiss will continue against Latvia on Saturday. Will the Nati celebrate the must-win? Follow the game here in the live ticker from 20:20.

16.05.2026, 19:51

16.05.2026, 22:09

Schweiz vs. Lettland
3:1 *
  • Liveticker
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  • Liveticker closed
  • 49th minute

    Berni misses the 4:1

    For once, the Latvians are able to get a foothold in the Swiss third and put on the pressure - until Denis Malgin gets the ball and starts a counter-attack. With a strong pass, he sets up Meier, who passes to Berni. But the defender fails to beat the Latvian goalkeeper.

  • 41st minute

    Goal for Switzerland! Kukan makes it 3:1

    Perfect start to the final third! Kukan reacts quickest after a rebound from the boards and makes it 3:1 for the Nati.

  • 40th minute

    The second period is over

    Latvia again try to find a quick answer and actually have a chance shortly before the end of the third period. But Aeschlimann is on the spot - Switzerland leads 2:1 after 40 minutes.

  • 38th minute

    Toooor! Riat makes it 2:1 for Switzerland

    The Nati are back in front! After several good chances, Andrighetto gets possession in the best position, delays and finally finds Damien Riat, who puts Switzerland back in front.

  • 37th minute

    Powerplay for Switzerland

    After a quick counter-attack, Timo Meier can only be stopped with a foul. Can the Nati take the lead again while outnumbered?

  • 32nd minute

    Latvia equalizes the game

    The Latvians strike back! Out of nowhere, ZSC striker Balcers finishes off a cross-ice pass - and beats Aeschlimann to make it 1:1.

  • 31st minute

    Toooor for Switzerland! Meier shoots the Nati into the lead

    Now the opening goal is a fact. After a rare attack by the Latvians, Nico Hischier makes a lightning-quick switch and sets up Timo Meier, who is running with him, in an exemplary fashion - and the New Jersey Devils player takes a well-deserved lead.

  • 28th minute

    Huge chances for Malgin and Meier

    Latvia can no longer free itself from its own zone. Switzerland now has 28 shots on goal - but Malgin and Meier also fail to score from the best of positions.

  • 25th minute

    Switzerland pushes for the lead

    Even after the penalty has expired, Switzerland are able to establish themselves in the offensive zone and cover the Latvian goal with shots. The current shot ratio of 21:5 speaks volumes.

  • 23rd minute

    Latvia survives being outnumbered

    With one man more, the national team is able to establish itself in the offensive zone and has several good shots. However, they are unable to score the opening goal - and Latvia are back in the game.

  • 21st minute

    Double chance for Josi

    The Nati come out of the dressing room well and immediately create the next chances. Josi takes two chances from the best position, but cannot get the ball past the Latvian goalkeeper. However, the captain can only be stopped with a foul - power play for Switzerland!

  • 20th minute

    End of 1st period

    A lively first period comes to an end at 0:0. Switzerland came closest to scoring the opening goal shortly before the break.

  • 19th minute

    Bad luck with the crossbar for Switzerland

    Just as Batna returns from the penalty box, Niederreiter fires a wrist shot from the slot and fails to hit the crossbar!

  • 18th minute

    Good powerplay from the Swiss

    The Swiss set up their powerplay and everything goes through Andrighetto. He brings the disc to the center twice from the right, only missing the deflection.

  • 17th minute

    Penalty against Latvia

    Oskars Batna brings Riat down with a leg and has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.

  • 17th minute

    Aeschlimann in extremis

    Balcers goes for goal from the right and shoots from an acute angle. Aeschlimann lets it bounce forward and falls to the ground. He also saves in extremis from the Latvian's follow-up shot. The Swiss use their combined strength to get the puck away.

  • 16th minute

    Over and over again

    The trio of Malgin, Andrighetto and Suter repeatedly create danger in front of the opposing goal. The three get on brilliantly.

  • 14th minute

    The Swiss quarrel with the referees

    Thürkauf is pulled to the ground in the Latvian zone, but the whistle is not blown - much to the displeasure of the Swiss fans. It is not the first action with which the crowd has disagreed.

  • 13th minute

    Huge chance for Roman Josi

    Suter makes his way down the right wing and plays the pass into the back of the defense, where Josi is completely free in the high slot. Gudlevskis shortens the angle and saves the Swiss captain's wrist shot.

  • 12th minute

    Wild back and forth

    It's back and forth at this stage. Switzerland have clearly upped the tempo and are more active than they were a few minutes ago. Josi fires a shot from the blue line, but it is deflected into the safety net.

  • 11th minute

    Moser saves for Switzerland

    Batna enters the Swiss zone on the right wing with a lot of speed and goes straight for goal. He outplays Aeschlimann but is prevented from finishing by Moser at the very last second. The goal would have been clear.

  • 10th minute

    Switzerland step up a gear

    Andrighetto and Malgin whirl around in their usual manner in the opposing zone. Josi puts the disc on goal, but it's not really dangerous. The Latvians clear the situation.

  • 8th minute

    Now it's getting dangerous

    The Swiss fail to clear the disc in front of their own goal and it promptly becomes dangerous. Vilmanis shoots from a turn and just misses. Aeschlimann did not see the shot coming.

    The Swiss have their first chance on the counter-attack. Hischier makes his way behind the Latvian goal and plays a pass into the slot. Rochette sneaks in at the right post and fails to beat Gudlevskis in the near corner.

  • 7th minute

    Many interruptions

    There is hardly any flow to the game in these first few minutes, with the referees repeatedly interrupting play. The Swiss are harmless offensively so far.

  • 6th minute

    Strong checks and fast Latvians

    As against the USA, the Swiss seem to want to bring a lot of aggression into the game and are handing out a lot of hard checks. The Latvians are unimpressed and launch more and more quick counter-attacks. So far, however, it hasn't been really dangerous in front of Aeschlimann.

  • 1st minute

    Penalty against Switzerland

    First powerplay for Latvia after a 2-minute penalty for Ken Jäger. Apart from a dangerous finish by the Latvians, the national team has no problems when outnumbered and survives the early penalty without any damage.

  • Great atmosphere in the Swiss Life Arena

    Everything is ready for the Swiss national team's second World Cup appearance. As on Friday, the Swiss Life Arena is sold out. It starts in a few minutes.

  • Aeschlimann replaces Genoni against Latvia

    National team coach Jan Cadieux uses the same line-up as on Friday against the USA. The only change: Sandro Aeschlimann is in goal for Leonardo Genoni.

    Picture: Swiss Ice Hockey

  • Niederreiter: "When the time comes, you have to lie down"

    Nati forward Nino Niederreiter shone against the USA with his defensive qualities and his willingness to sacrifice. During the first period, he thwarted a good opportunity for the Americans with a monster block, for which he earned a round of applause.

    "That's why you play this sport and why it's a team sport. It's more than just scoring goals. When the time comes for you to throw yourself into the shot, then you have to lay down. Then it's also fun," said the 33-year-old when asked about the action in an interview on blue Sport.

  • Highlights from yesterday's game

    Here are the highlights of yesterday's game if you want to see the goals from the opening win against the USA again.

  • National team impresses coach Jan Cadieux in opening win

    The 46-year-old national team coach was impressed by his team's performance after the 3:1 opening win against the USA: "I admired the way they played," he said after the game. Will his team also deliver in the second World Cup match?

    Quotes on the dream start to the World Cup. Nati coach Cadieux:

    Quotes on the dream start to the World CupNati coach Cadieux: "I admired the way the team played"

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the second Swiss game at this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. The national team will face Latvia at 20:20 in the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich - watch it live here!

    • Show more

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