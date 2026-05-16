8th minute

The Swiss fail to clear the disc in front of their own goal and it promptly becomes dangerous. Vilmanis shoots from a turn and just misses. Aeschlimann did not see the shot coming.

The Swiss have their first chance on the counter-attack. Hischier makes his way behind the Latvian goal and plays a pass into the slot. Rochette sneaks in at the right post and fails to beat Gudlevskis in the near corner.