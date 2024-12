Peter Wright wins confidently against defending champion Luke Humphries. Keystone

Defending champion Luke Humphries is eliminated surprisingly early at the World Darts Championship in London.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 29-year-old Englishman lost the round of 16 against former world champion Peter Wright 1:4. It was a thoroughly disappointing evening for the world number 1. Humphries never got into the match, while Wright hardly showed any weaknesses.

Just wasn't to be tonight.



Credit to @snakebitewright he was clinical, and fully deserved the win.



I've had the most amazing year as World Champion, I'll be back stronger in 2025. Now for family time 💙@ModusDarts180 @reddragondarts @cygroup2 @TaylorMaxwellCo @VibePay Radamec pic.twitter.com/YmD8t8SOT4 — Luke Humphries (@lukeh180) December 30, 2024

You might also be interested in this