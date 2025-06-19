Petra Kvitova will probably play her last match as a professional player at the US Open. Picture: Keystone

Petra Kvitova will play her last matches on the WTA Tour this year. The two-time Wimbledon winner announced her retirement at the end of the season on social media.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 35-year-old Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 and has won a total of 31 tournaments on the WTA Tour, the first in Hobart in 2009 and probably the last in Berlin in 2023. She won the BJK Cup six times with the Czech Republic. In the world rankings, Kvitova rose to No. 2 at times.

Her long career also consisted of two long, formative interruptions. In 2017, she had to take months off after being attacked in her apartment and seriously injuring her hand. In 2024, she did not play any matches because she gave birth to her son Petr in July. She only returned to the tour last February. Since then, she has only won one match and is ranked 572nd.

Kvitova will make at least one more appearance on the big stage. In Wimbledon (June 30 to July 13), she is in the main draw thanks to a wild card. It is not yet clear in detail what will follow. "I plan to end my career at the US Open," she revealed.

