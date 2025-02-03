  1. Residential Customers
Comeback after baby break Petra Kvitova returns to the tour at the end of the month

3.2.2025 - 17:27

Petra Kvitova returns to the tour in Austin
Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova returns to the WTA Tour at the end of February after a 15-month baby break.

The Czech, who gave birth to a baby boy last July, will make her comeback in Austin, Texas. The 34-year-old has also already confirmed her start at the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami on Instagram.

Kvitova, who triumphed at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, made her pregnancy public at the beginning of last year. Her son Petr was born on July 7. The child's father is her coach Jiri Vanek, whom she married in the summer of 2023.

