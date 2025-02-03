Petra Kvitova returns to the tour in Austin Keystone

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova returns to the WTA Tour at the end of February after a 15-month baby break.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Czech, who gave birth to a baby boy last July, will make her comeback in Austin, Texas. The 34-year-old has also already confirmed her start at the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami on Instagram.

Kvitova, who triumphed at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, made her pregnancy public at the beginning of last year. Her son Petr was born on July 7. The child's father is her coach Jiri Vanek, whom she married in the summer of 2023.