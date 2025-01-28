Ajoie's assistant coach Petteri Nummelin had a stroke of luck Keystone

HC Ajoie will have to make do without Petteri Nummelin for the time being. The assistant coach had an accident in a sauna in his home country Finland.

SDA

Two weeks ago, the former Finnish top player suffered severe burns to his right arm, chest and face after he tried to straighten a bent pipe in his sauna and hot water poured out. Nummelin reported this to the Finnish portal "Iltalehti". He was unable to open his eyes for a while and still cannot see clearly.

"The skin on my right arm, chest and face was burnt. My whole upper body was bandaged," said Nummelin, who was hospitalized for several days. "My eyesight is slowly improving, but I still find it difficult to read WhatsApp messages."

He now regularly visits the University Hospital in Basel, which specializes in eye injuries. "I may soon receive information about when I can go back to work," says Nummelin. "Anything can happen, but it could have been worse. When my vision returns fully, everything will be fine."

Nummelin has been an assistant coach at Ajoie since 2022. He previously played for Davos and Lugano in Switzerland. He won the championship title with the Bianconeri in 2003 and 2006.

SDA