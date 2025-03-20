Pfadi's management can cautiously give the all-clear regarding Leandro Lioi's injury. Keystone

Pfadi Winterthur's management has sent out the first positive news regarding Leandro Lioi's injury.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The shocking scene occurred on Wednesday evening in the home game against BSV. Lioi slumped to the floor in the 26th minute after a collision and remained motionless. The game was then abandoned with the score at 10:12.

In a press release, Pfadi gave the all-clear: "Initial examinations have shown that Leandro Lioi's spine was not affected in the accident. Further clarifications are still being carried out. This is initial positive news, which we are all pleased about and would therefore like to share with you now."