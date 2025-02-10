Eagles sensationally superior: Chiefs lose Super Bowl - Gallery The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate in the Super Bowl. Image: dpa The first touchdown of many: Jalen Hurts (number one) pushes his way into the end zone. Image: dpa Mahomes was in more trouble than he has probably ever been in his NFL career. Image: dpa Kendrick Lamar delivered the show at halftime. Image: dpa Donald Trump was the first sitting US president to attend a live Super Bowl. Image: dpa Taylor Swift (center) had no reason to cheer. Image: dpa Eagles sensationally superior: Chiefs lose Super Bowl - Gallery The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate in the Super Bowl. Image: dpa The first touchdown of many: Jalen Hurts (number one) pushes his way into the end zone. Image: dpa Mahomes was in more trouble than he has probably ever been in his NFL career. Image: dpa Kendrick Lamar delivered the show at halftime. Image: dpa Donald Trump was the first sitting US president to attend a live Super Bowl. Image: dpa Taylor Swift (center) had no reason to cheer. Image: dpa

The Kansas City Chiefs suffer one of the worst defeats in Super Bowl history. The Philadelphia Eagles dominate the defending champions. Donald Trump leaves early, a pop star is booed.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The Kansas City Chiefs have no chance at the Super Bowl and miss out on a third consecutive title.

The Philadelphia Eagles dethrone the defending champions 40-22.

Almost everything went right for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 26-year-old put in a strong performance and was the dominant figure in Philadelphia's offense. Show more

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the second time and humiliated the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Instead of becoming the first team to win the most important football game in the world for the third time in a row, the Chiefs conceded a crushing 22:40 in New Orleans under the eyes of US President Donald Trump.

For Philadelphia, it was a successful revenge for the defeat two years ago, when the Chiefs had turned around a ten-point deficit and won the National Football League title.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an evening to forget and will have to wait for his fourth Super Bowl triumph with the Chiefs. Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs pro Travis Kelce, was no luck in the stands either. The pop superstar was mercilessly booed by many spectators when she was shown on the video screen. The Eagles' fans were clearly in the majority - and were allowed to celebrate at the end.

These are the reactions

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the game's most valuable player. However, the 26-year-old praised his colleagues on defense, who repeatedly slowed down Mahomes. "The defense wins titles. We saw what a difference they made today," said Hurts. "I'm so happy," Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni gushed. "I'm going to shed a few tears of joy today."

This scene is being talked about

Midway through the first half, Mahomes threw the ball into the arms of opponent Cooper DeJean. He ran almost halfway across the field into the end zone and scored a touchdown on his 22nd birthday. That had never happened before in a Super Bowl. The Eagles were 17-0 up shortly afterwards thanks to the subsequent extra point, and the Chiefs never recovered.

The first half

The Chiefs are familiar with trailing in the Super Bowl, having been well behind in both the 2023 and 2024 titles. However, the attackers around Mahomes were never as harmless and helpless as they were in the first half in New Orleans.

Eagles playmaker Hurts, who ran in the first touchdown himself, directed his teammates forward in a controlled manner, while Mahomes found no means at all and appeared helpless. 1:56 minutes before halftime, the Chiefs got the ball after a good performance by their defense. Seven seconds later, Mahomes had fired the football into the arms of an opponent for a second time. With nine seconds left on the clock, A.J. Brown celebrated a touchdown. 24-0 at the break - something the most optimistic of Eagles fans would never have dared to dream of.

The second half

The Chiefs showed slight improvement, but it made no difference. The Eagles continued to take every opportunity they could to spoil the defending champions' evening, putting Mahomes in particular under pressure again and again - and the Chiefs were unable to find an antidote.

The game was already decided before the end of the third quarter with the score at 34:6. Everything after that was only relevant for the statistics - the Eagles were able to celebrate their second triumph since 2018.

Trump and the celebrities

An hour before the start of the game, Donald Trump appeared on the pitch, waved, briefly shook a few hands and stood for a photo next to victims and relatives of the terrorist attack on January 1. At the time, most people in the Superdome took no notice of the first US president to attend a Super Bowl live on site. That all changed when the 78-year-old appeared on the large monitors in the stadium during the national anthem and there were mixed reactions: cheers as well as boos. Trump left the stadium before the Chiefs' first touchdown of the second half.

When Taylor Swift came on, however, the boos clearly predominated. The pop superstar was outwardly unmoved by this - and less surprised than by the Chiefs' performance. Swift had never experienced a defeat in the playoffs or the Super Bowl live before.

Other celebrities in the stadium included Lionel Messi, Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler, Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, Serena Williams, Lady Gaga and Kevin Costner.

The half-time show

Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar thrilled millions of spectators in the stadium and on screens around the world with an eloquent show. The 37-year-old artist performed a medley of his hits for more than ten minutes on stage. When he played his five Grammy-winning battle track "Not Like Us", the arena in New Orleans erupted in cheers. In the opinion of many fans, Lamar won the rap duel against Canadian Drake last year with this super hit. Former tennis superstar Serena Williams was also on stage and danced.

A man carrying flags of the Palestinian territories and Sudan caused a commotion among the security forces when he entered the pitch, which served as a stage, in protest.