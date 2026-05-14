Philipp Kurashev has been ruled out for the home World Championships. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Philipp Kurashev will definitely miss the home World Championships in Zurich and Freiburg. The San Jose Sharks forward did not get fit in time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

National coach Jan Cadieux had kept the door open for the San Jose Sharks forward until the very end. One day before the opening game against the USA on Friday, he was given the negative decision due to illness. "The medical values currently do not allow us to play," the association announced.

The 26-year-old played 43 times for the Sharks last season, scoring seven goals and contributing 13 assists. His contract with the Californians has expired and it is not yet clear where his career will continue next season. He last played for the Swiss national team at the Olympic Games in Milano/Cortina. He scored one goal and two assists in five games.

🤧 Philipp Kurashev wird krankheitsbedingt nicht an der morgen beginnenden Heim-Weltmeisterschaft teilnehmen können.



🙏🏼 Philipp Kurashev ne participera pas au Championnat du monde à domicile.



🤒 Philipp Kurashev non parteciperà ai Mondiali in casa.#SIHF #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/a7rh6xornq — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 14, 2026

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