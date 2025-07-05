  1. Residential Customers
Hectic start to the Tour de France Philipsen sprints into the maillot jaune in Lille - wind edge brings many losers

SDA

5.7.2025 - 18:10

Jasper Philipsen won the opening stage of the Tour de France.
Jasper Philipsen won the opening stage of the Tour de France.
Picture: Thibault Camus/AP/dpa

Belgian Jasper Philipsen secures the first leader's jersey of the 112th Tour de France in the bunch sprint of stage 1 in Lille. The nervous start with crashes and a wind edge brings losers in a row.

Keystone-SDA

05.07.2025, 18:10

Jasper Philipsen, one of the favored sprint specialists, prevailed after a mostly flat 184.9 km. The 27-year-old Belgian from the Alpecin-Deceuninck team crossed the finish line immediately ahead of the Eritrean Biniam Girmay and the Norwegian Sören Waerenskjold. With his tenth stage win in the Tour of France, Philipsen took the maillot jaune for the first time.

A Swiss rider, Silvan Dillier, was also able to celebrate his coup. Philipsen's team-mate from Aargau did a lot of speed work at the front of the peloton at the beginning of a hectic start stage with numerous crashes, which made it possible for the breakaway group of the day to be caught again early on.

While Philipsen was the big winner of the day, stage 1 produced numerous losers. With Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic, two contenders for a top result in the overall classification lost valuable seconds after the peloton split on the windward edge around 16 km before the finish. The highly rated sprinters Tim Merlier and Jonathan Milan also lost ground.

Bissegger and Ganna have to abandon

Top favorite Tadej Pogacar, who is aiming for his fourth overall victory, and his first challenger Jonas Vingegaard, on the other hand, held their own.

It was a bitter day for Stefan Bissegger from Thurgau and Italian Filippo Ganna. The two time trial specialists had to abandon the tour after a crash.

The second stage on Sunday, which leads over 209 km from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer, appears harmless at first glance due to the long stretch of flat terrain, but the finale is peppered with some particularly steep, short climbs. An ideal terrain for strong punchers like Mathieu van der Poel - and a real challenge for many a sprinter.

