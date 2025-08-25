Novak Djokovic has not made it into the 2nd round of the US Open without difficulty. Keystone

Tennis top star Novak Djokovic wobbles for a while, but makes it through to the second round of the US Open. The match raises questions as to how fit he is for the rest of the tournament.

DPA dpa

Despite physical problems, the Serbian record Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic solved his first compulsory task at the US Open without losing a set. In his first match since his Wimbledon semi-final exit, the 38-year-old beat the American tennis talent Learner Tien 6:1, 7:6 (7:3), 6:2.

Djokovic amazed himself

After 2:25 hours, Djokovic completed the victory in the generational duel against Tien (19), who is half his age. "I was really surprised how bad I felt in the second set," Djokovic admitted later. "It's a bit worrying. I don't have an injury or anything like that. I just had a lot of trouble holding long rallies and recovering after the points."

Still on court earlier, he spoke of a "pretty strange match" given his dominance in set one and the contested second set. "It was key for me to keep my nerve in the second set. I started to feel better after that," said Djokovic.

The night sessions in New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium are "the best in the world", said the top star. "I wish I was Learner Tien's age." His body no longer recovers so quickly. "I still have the motivation," he explained. He will continue to try and keep up with the younger generation.

Djokovic shakes his way to the start of the second set

After a dominant start, the 24-time Grand Slam winner wobbled in the second set. Between rallies, Djokovic repeatedly blew through his breath, walked sluggishly and sometimes leaned on his racket.

The favorite only narrowly avoided falling 2:4 behind and was tortured into the tie-break. He received his second warning for exceeding the time limit and only had one serve available on the next point as a result. A consequence of the fact that he took his time.

After winning the second set, Djokovic called the physiotherapist and apparently had a blister on his toe taped. Although he then conceded a break, he recovered immediately and was no longer in danger.

Djokovic wants to celebrate his birthday with his daughter

Djokovic is still motivated by the hunt for his 25th Grand Slam title. This would make him the sole record holder ahead of Australian Margaret Court (24). He has not won one of the four most important tennis titles since his triumph in New York two years ago.

His focus is now clearly on the Grand Slam tournaments and his family life comes first. "I will probably miss my daughter's birthday. It's September 2, so if things go well, I'll still be here. But these are things I really don't want to miss anymore," Djokovic had said before the start of the tournament.

He has now achieved his 75th consecutive opening win at a Grand Slam tournament. In the second round, Djokovic will once again face a young American, the qualifier Zachary Svajda (22).

Videos from the department