Max Verstappen races to another victory. In Baku, he delivers another demonstration of power after ending his winless streak in Monza. World championship leader Oscar Piastri experiences a disaster.

Max Verstappen followed up his "rebirth" at Monza with a triumph for McLaren in a race to forget. While championship leader Oscar Piatri watched the race from a folding chair through the safety fence after a self-inflicted crash on the first lap, Verstappen delivered another demonstration of power. He celebrated the 67th Grand Prix success of his career from first place on the grid and made up further ground in the championship battle.

Because front runner Piastri is now suddenly showing nerves. And his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris was unable to finish any higher than a disappointing seventh place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, partly due to another pit stop issue.

Verstappen continues to make up points

With his victories in Italy and at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Verstappen made up a total of 35 points on Piastri in the championship standings. He is now only 69 points behind the 24-year-old Australian with seven Grand Prix still to go. Norris lies between the two.

Second in Baku was George Russell in the Mercedes. Carlos Sainz in the Williams finished third.

Max Verstappen celebrates. Keystone

Whether it was chaos like on Saturday with heavy gusts and light rain or tactical calculation and sensitive handling of the tires on Sunday - Verstappen showed everyone again. Even the lack of weather information, because the French agency responsible was reportedly not on site due to political tensions between France and Azerbaijan, as was the case a year ago, could upset the 27-year-old, whose motorsport consultant Helmut Marko had already attested to his "rebirth" in Monza.

World championship leader Piastri only gets a few corners in

Dark clouds were already gathering before the start. But it remained dry. Unlike the competition, Verstappen had opted for the hard tires first - both the slowest and the hardest to get up to temperature. Nevertheless, he got away superbly, defending his 46th career pole against Sainz and the surprising third-placed qualifier Liam Lawson, once even Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate, now with sister team Racing Bulls.

Everything went pretty smoothly behind them too, except for ninth place on the grid. Piastri had to line up two places behind Norris after his self-inflicted accident in the knockout elimination. He jerked too early, stopped and was overtaken by a number of rivals.

In an attempt to work his way back to the front, the otherwise cool Australian again made a mistake on the gas pedal and drove too fast into one of the tight corners. The result: he crashed his McLaren. "Oscar, are you okay?" asked the command post, where team boss Andrea Stella was rubbing his eyes. "Yeah," Piastri replied briefly. Whether he will face any consequences for his false start in the upcoming race in Singapore remained unclear at first. Footage showed him sitting thoughtfully on a chair with his legs up, watching the action in Baku.

No world championship decision in the constructors' championship

With his retirement and his first failure to finish in the points after 34 races, McLaren's hopes of an early team triumph were over. Piastri had already lost points in Monza, finishing third behind Verstappen and Norris.

The question now in Azerbaijan was: How many points will Norris, who the team had guided past Piastri into second place in Monza, make up? And how much ground would Verstappen, who had not won for eight races before the triumph in Italy, make up?

The Dutchman once again showed his class at the restart after Piastri's safety car phase and gave his pursuers no chance. Within a very short time he was more than a second ahead of Sainz - important because the DRS overtaking aid, which practically opens the rear wing, is only permitted when the gap is less than a second. Norris, meanwhile, lost another position and was temporarily stuck in eighth place in the Ferrari pincer between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen had a lead of over eight seconds at the halfway point of the race. And it got even bigger - after his tire change, he still led by over eleven seconds, now ahead of Russell. A few positions behind, Norris tried to somehow keep the damage bearable and fought for every meter. As in Monza, however, his tire change took too long. As in Monza, everything went smoothly for Verstappen.