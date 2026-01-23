Oscar Piastri is held up while lapping Carlos Sainz—and nearly crashes into him. This leaves the Australian fuming during the Formula 1 race in Hungary.

Controversy at the Hungarian Grand Prix Piastri is furious at Sainz: “Get out of the way, you idiot!”

While on course for a podium finish at the Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri suddenly found himself face-to-face with Carlos Sainz as he was lapping the field. And the Spanish Williams driver drove the Australian McLaren driver into a rage. “Get out of the way, you idiot! Oh my God,” Piastri shouted during the Grand Prix in Budapest.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Although Sainz was locked in a duel with former world champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, neither of them was in any way involved in the battle for the lead. “That makes you furious—it’s just a battle for the ‘Golden Pineapple,’” said Sky expert Ralf Schumacher, describing the Spaniard’s driving as an “absolute no-go.”

And then there's the transmission, too

To make matters worse, Piastri and Sainz also made contact. That cost the Australian valuable time, allowing his McLaren teammate Lando Norris to return to the track just ahead of him after his second pit stop on Lap 39.

“He was battling Fernando for last place as if the world championship were at stake. That cost me the lead in the race. He’s usually pretty critical of others,” Piastri complained after the race, in which he had to retire his car a few laps before the end due to a transmission failure.

Piastri is furious: “Unacceptable”

Sainz, on the other hand, viewed the incident as a normal racing situation. He said Piastri had been “in his blind spot.” “That’s why it was impossible for me to avoid him,” said the Spaniard, who is having an extremely frustrating season with just six World Championship points.

“I don’t really care if he didn’t see me,” Piastri hissed. “The fact that he didn’t see me and no one pointed it out to him—or that there was a lack of overall awareness—is unacceptable.” Piastri and Sainz have plenty of time to cool off before Formula 1 resumes after the summer break on August 23 in Zandvoort.