Oscar Piastri in the McLaren wins the sixth and final sprint race of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The Australian prevails in Qatar ahead of George Russell in the Mercedes and team-mate Lando Norris.

In the title fight, Piastri reduced his deficit on championship leader Norris by two points to 22. Defending champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, who finished the sprint in fourth place, is now 25 points behind Norris ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix and the season finale a week later in Abu Dhabi.

One thing is certain: Norris can become world champion for the first time with a win on Sunday.

For Piastri, who started from pole position, it will be his third victory in the shortened format. He had also triumphed in Qatar in the two previous years - although he did not win under his own steam twelve months ago following a strategic decision by McLaren. Back then, Norris had deliberately slowed down on the home straight and allowed his team-mate to pass. The gesture was seen as revenge after Piastri had conceded victory in the sprint race to his teammate in the title fight three weeks earlier in Brazil. There are no such gifts in the current world championship duel.

Team Sauber remains without points in the last sprint race of the season. Gabriel Bortoleto in eleventh and Nico Hülkenberg in sixteenth missed out on the top eight.