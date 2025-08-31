Oscar Piastri celebrates seventh win of the season in Max Verstappen country Keystone

Australian Oscar Piastri wins the first Formula 1 GP in Zandvoort after the summer break in a McLaren. Lando Norris retires in second place with a defect in the final phase.

Oscar Piastri made a perfect start to the second half of the season by winning the Dutch Grand Prix. The 24-year-old world championship leader from Australia won ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, who benefited from Lando Norris' retirement. The championship runner-up from Great Britain retired briefly in second place with technical problems with his McLaren.

Third place surprisingly went to Frenchman Isack Hadjar from Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls. Racing Bulls made it onto the podium for the first time under this team name.

Thanks to his seventh win of the season, Piastri now has 34 points more in the championship standings than Lando Norris, who is a year older. Piastri was the first Australian to celebrate seven victories in one season. He also became the first Aussie since Jack Brabham in 1976 to win the Formula 1 Grand Slam: he won qualifying and celebrated a start-finish victory in the race.

Max Verstappen is already 104 points behind Piastri in the championship standings.

Ferrari experienced a bitter weekend. Record world champion Lewis Hamilton went off the track and retired prematurely - for the first time since his switch from Mercedes to the Scuderia earlier this season. Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari also failed to finish - through no fault of his own due to a crash with Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli. So far, Ferrari had managed to finish every race with both cars. This time, both retired early.

Nico Hülkenberg clearly missed out on the top ten in 14th place in the Sauber. Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto crossed the finish line in the second Sauber directly behind Hülkenberg. Bortoleto lost five places right at the start.

Next weekend, the action continues on the high-speed circuit of Monza with the Italian GP.

