Oscar Piastri wins his very first Formula 1 race. Keystone

Australian Oscar Piastri wins the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix in Mogyorod in a McLaren-Mercedes. The 23-year-old wins his first Grand Prix.

SDA

It wasn't just because of the intense heat that the race ended with smoking heads. McLaren demanded that leader Lando Norris let his team-mate Oscar Piastri past with three laps to go. Norris ultimately obeyed his team's order, which he had previously resisted for half an hour.

Lewis Hamilton took 3rd place, his 200th podium finish.

Max Verstappen, the championship leader, was completely frustrated in the end. Everything went wrong for the Dutchman from the start. He went off the track during the first overtaking maneuver, which is why he reluctantly let Lando Norris past again later (to avoid a sanction from the race stewards), after which Verstappen found himself under constant pressure. Later, places were lost again at both pit stops because Verstappen was left out too long. Verstappen only finished the race in fifth place.

The GP in Mogyorod also ended in frustration for the Sauber team. Valtteri Bottas (16th) and Zhou Guanyu (19th) again failed to score any points. Bottas moved up from 12th on the grid to 9th at the start of the race, but primarily because the competition changed tires earlier, which proved to be the right decision in hindsight.

