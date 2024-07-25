Curtain up for the 2024 Olympic Games: In our ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the latest events and key decisions in Paris.
Will it be enough for a Swiss medal?
Half of the race has been completed. Mathias Flückiger is currently in third place and is around 20 seconds behind the leading Frenchman Koretzky. However, Pidcock has already started to catch up. Will that be enough for a medal in the end?
Pidcock with flat tires
Tom Pidcock, leader and big favorite to win the Olympics, is thrown back. The reason is a defective tire, which he has replaced without further ado. However, this incident costs him around 30 seconds. Can the Brit make up for this or will the Swiss also benefit from this defect in the end?
Pidcock pulls away
Tom Pidcock attacks on the climb on the third lap and promptly passes Mathias Flückiger. The Swiss also loses second place, while Schurter is in fifth place. However, not even half of the race has been completed.
The leaders are slowly pulling away
The top riders are slowly separating themselves from the rest of the field. Mathias Flückiger is still in the lead, closely followed by Tom Pidcock. Nino Schurter is lurking in fourth place.
Flückiger takes the lead
Flückiger takes the lead on the second lap. However, the top riders are still all close together. Nino Schurter is currently in 4th place.
First of eight laps over
South African Hatherly crosses the intermediate time first after the first lap - but behind him follows a group of 14 riders within six seconds. Top favorite Pidcock is also among them in twelfth place. Flückiger and Schurter stick to the South African's tire.
Flückiger and Schurter at the front
The two Swiss mountain bike stars Nino Schurter and Mathias Flückiger get off to a good start in the Olympic race. After the first few minutes, the two find themselves in 4th and 5th place.