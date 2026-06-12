French driver Pierre Gasly will now be classified third in the Monaco Grand Prix after all. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced this five days after the Formula 1 race in the Principality.

It turns out he wasn't driving too fast in the pit lane after all: Pierre Gasly.

Gasly had crossed the finish line in third place last Sunday in the Alpine. However, he was subsequently handed two five-second penalties for two speed violations in the pit lane—0.1 km/h and 0.4 km/h, respectively—and consequently dropped to seventh place.

Alpine appealed the penalties and has now been vindicated. The reason was an error in the timing, which is why the penalties were annulled. Gasly is thus reclassified third behind winner Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari. His compatriot Isack Hadjar, however, must continue to wait for his first podium finish with Red Bull as he remains in fourth place.