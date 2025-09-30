Pirmin Reichmuth at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival 2025. Keystone

Retired wrestler Pirmin Reichmuth tells "Blick" why he continued to fight at the ESAF despite a torn meniscus and calls for a drastic punishment for a certain referee.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pirmin Reichmuth resigned after the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival.

At the ESAF, he fought with a torn meniscus and won a wreath.

Reichmuth is not only hard on himself, but also on referee Ivo Zwingli. Show more

Reichmuth was one of the top wrestlers, but those days are now over. The four-time Swiss champion has not regretted his decision to retire for a second. "After the ESAF, I was most pleased that the pressure is now off," he tellsBlick. Even before the season, he asked himself: "Why am I still doing this?"

In the end, he gritted his teeth with the ESAF in mind. But not everything goes according to plan at the season highlight. After the fourth round against Curdin Orlik, Reichmuth knows that it's all over for him - his knee is no longer playing ball. He had actually wanted to retire after this fight, but changed his mind. Also for the sake of his daughter. "I can't tell her to grit her teeth if I don't do it."

And so, in the end, pumped full of painkillers - and a torn meniscus - he wins a wreath in Mollis. Even before his last round, he announces his retirement in an interview with SRF: "This is the last wrestling festival for me. I've known it since the beginning of the season."

Reichmuth settles accounts with referee Zwingli

Reichmuth is tough, but he can also be hard on others. For example with referee Ivo Zwingli, whose wrong decision in the round between Joel Wicki and Romain Collaud caused red heads in the wrestling scene. "I think he should be banned from judging for the rest of his life," Reichmuth said very clearly.

The fact that his judgment is so drastic is probably also due to the fact that he himself was disadvantaged by Zwingli in the battle for the title of king at the ESAF 2022 in Pratteln. "The parallel with Wicki is sad. It was very crucial for both of us at the time, and Zwingli was wrong both times," he says in an interview with Blick.

There is also sweet news from the Reichmuth family. Pirmin and his wife Marion are expecting their second child in October. "I'm guessing it's a girl," says the 29-year-old. But the parents don't know yet.

You might also be interested in this