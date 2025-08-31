  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Wrestling Pirmin Reichmuth ends his career

SDA

31.8.2025 - 15:26

Pirmin Reichmuth retires after the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis
Pirmin Reichmuth retires after the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis
Keystone

The Zug-based Swiss wrestler Pirmin Reichmuth will retire from the sport after the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis. The 29-year-old announced this before the last round at the season's highlight.

Keystone-SDA

31.08.2025, 15:26

31.08.2025, 16:15

"It's the last festival for me," said Reichmuth in a TV interview with Swiss Radio and Television (SRF). "I've known it since the start of the season."

Reichmuth said that he had already packed his bag in the morning. His knee felt too bad. In the end, he was persuaded by his teammates to give it another go. After a weak first day, in which the co-favorite had already dropped out of the decision after two defeats, Reichmuth fought his way up the rankings on Sunday.

Triumph at the ESAF. North-eastern Switzerland's dry spell is over: Armon Orlik is wrestling king

Triumph at the ESAFNorth-eastern Switzerland's dry spell is over: Armon Orlik is wrestling king

After the victorious 7th course, Reichmuth went down on his knees in front of the Central Swiss grandstand and shed a few tears of joy. "I'm over the moon that I've won the wreath again. It's just right for me."

In a career marked by many injuries, Reichmuth celebrated nine wreath victories. Among others, he won twice on the Brünig and once on the Rigi.

More about the Swiss Wrestling Festival

More from the department

Party announcement to the north-eastern Swiss. King Orlik:

Party announcement to the north-eastern SwissKing Orlik: "I want to drink a lot of alcohol today"

Golf. Joel Girrbach:

GolfJoel Girrbach: "In the end it was like a football stadium"

Golf. Joel Girrbach gets rid of many tour worries

GolfJoel Girrbach gets rid of many tour worries