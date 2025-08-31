Pirmin Reichmuth retires after the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis Keystone

The Zug-based Swiss wrestler Pirmin Reichmuth will retire from the sport after the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis. The 29-year-old announced this before the last round at the season's highlight.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"It's the last festival for me," said Reichmuth in a TV interview with Swiss Radio and Television (SRF). "I've known it since the start of the season."

Reichmuth said that he had already packed his bag in the morning. His knee felt too bad. In the end, he was persuaded by his teammates to give it another go. After a weak first day, in which the co-favorite had already dropped out of the decision after two defeats, Reichmuth fought his way up the rankings on Sunday.

After the victorious 7th course, Reichmuth went down on his knees in front of the Central Swiss grandstand and shed a few tears of joy. "I'm over the moon that I've won the wreath again. It's just right for me."

In a career marked by many injuries, Reichmuth celebrated nine wreath victories. Among others, he won twice on the Brünig and once on the Rigi.

