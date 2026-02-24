Tshepiso Masalela with a pistol gesture. Screenshot: X/TrackGazette

The winner of the 1500-metre race at the athletics meeting in Torun, Poland, is subsequently disqualified. Tshepiso Masalela from Botswana made a gun gesture towards his opponent shortly before the finish line.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tshepiso Masalela from Botswana wins the 1500 meter race at the indoor meeting in Torun in 3:32.55 minutes, but is subsequently disqualified.

Shortly before the finish, he had shown his French competitor Azeddine Habz a pistol gesture, which the jury deemed to be unsportsmanlike conduct.

The victory and the national record were disallowed and Masalela's protest was unsuccessful. Show more

It is fundamentally unsportsmanlike to mock your opponent during a victory. But Tshepiso Masalela took it to the extreme on Sunday in the 1500-meter race at the indoor meeting in Torun.

The reason for this is a martial gesture by the Botswanan athlete. The 26-year-old middle-distance runner imitated a pistol with his fingers in the direction of his competitor. In his sights: the Frenchman Azeddine Habz.

The two men were neck and neck on the finishing straight of this race. When the Botswanan had just taken the lead, he turned to his opponent, formed a pistol with his fingers and took aim at his rival. In the end, he won the race by a hundredth of a second.

Jury not happy - protest rejected

However, Masalela's winning time (3:32.55 minutes) - which was also the national record - did not remain in the rankings for long. The jury disqualified him and awarded the victory to the Frenchman. Masalela is said to have lodged a protest against the annulment, but this was rejected.

Of course, Masalela, who has already represented his country at the Olympic Games and World Championships, also loses the record. Perhaps this verdict will give him the impetus to get his pistol jubilation - which he often displays - back on track.

Masalela llega primero a meta en Torun (3.32.55) pero es descalificado. Lo que era un inicio de temporada espectacular se convierte en un fallo clamoroso por un gesto infantil. pic.twitter.com/L1AFT6L2OO — Óscar Fdez. (@gabyandersengz) February 22, 2026