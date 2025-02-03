Pius Suter (left with number 24) celebrates: He decisively deflected the shot from Elias Pettersson (number 25). Keystone

Pius Suter scores a spectacular goal in a Vancouver Canucks uniform on Monday night. He deflects the flying puck decisively with his stick blade.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Pius Suter has 14 goals in the NHL season after his goal against the Detroit Red Wings. He still has 30 games left to break his record of 16 goals.

With the Vancouver Canucks, Suter loses 2:3 in overtime.

Liam Bichsel is credited with an assist in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Show more

With the opening goal in the home game against the Detroit Red Wings, the Zurich native scored his 14th goal of the NHL season. Suter is heading for his most productive season. He finished the regular season of the past four championships with a range of 14 to 16 goals. Provided the forward stays fit, he theoretically still has 30 games left to raise his personal record.

Thanks in part to Suter's help, the Vancouver Canucks at least picked up a point against the in-form Detroit Red Wings, who won for the sixth time in a row. The game was only lost 2:3 in overtime.

The Dallas Stars with defenseman Lian Bichsel extended their run to five wins. The defenseman from Solothurn was credited with an assist in the 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was the 20-year-old's third goal in 13 games in the world's best league.