Pius Suter shines in the NHL with two goals. The Zurich forward of the St. Louis Blues recorded a goal and an assist in a 6-2 away win against the Anaheim Ducks.

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Suter made it 4-2 with a wrist shot in the 24th minute after he had already provided the assist for Jonatan Berggren's 3-2 goal in the 19th minute. The 29-year-old center now has 27 points (including 13 goals) in the upcoming qualifying campaign.

The Blues, who had previously suffered two defeats in a row, are now back in contention for a play-off spot. With 76 points from 75 games, they are just three points behind the second wild card spot in the West.

However, St. Louis can hardly afford any more slip-ups. The Los Angeles Kings with Kevin Fiala, who currently occupy the last playoff spot in eighth place, as well as the Nashville Predators with Roman Josi and the San Jose Sharks all have 79 points.