Pius Suter (left) and the St. Louis Blues are defeated by the Chicago Blackhawks. Keystone

As the only Swiss in action, Pius Suter loses in the NHL on Thursday night Swiss time with a clear 3:8 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Blues, who had won their last two games against the Flames and Canucks, lost for the second time in the still young NHL season.

After an even first period that ended 2-2, the Blackhawks extended their lead by three goals in the middle period. They also remained superior in the final 20 minutes and scored three more times, while the Blues only managed one more goal thanks to Tyler Tucker. The 29-year-old Suter was on the ice for 14:43 minutes and went scoreless in the 3:8 defeat.