Pius Suter has a big night with the St. Louis Blues in the first game after the Olympic break. The Zurich native contributed a goal and two assists in the 5-1 win over Seattle.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The St. Louis Blues still have to pick up twelve points in their remaining 24 games to make the playoffs. Against the Seattle Kraken, who currently occupy the last playoff spot in the West, they at least took the first step.

Suter scored his eighth goal of the season at the start of the final period to make it 4-1, having previously assisted hat-trick scorer Dylan Holloway twice. The 29-year-old from Zurich was named the second-best player of the game behind Holloway.

The Nashville Predators benefited from Seattle's slip-up. After a 4-2 win in Chicago, they are now only two points behind the playoff places. Their Swiss captain Roman Josi notched up his 29th assist of the season with the winning goal to make it 3-2.

"I hate losing - it's no fun that way"

There were defeats for the other Swiss. The New Jersey Devils with captain Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler lost 1:4 to Pittsburgh, their second loss after the interruption and their fifth in a row. "Frustrating," said Hischier. "I hate losing. It's no fun like this." The Devils, who started out with high ambitions, are in second-to-last place in the East, with the playoffs a long way off.

Defenseman Janis Moser (1 assist) lost 4:5 in Carolina with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The team from Florida can afford the defeat as it still leads the table in the East. Philipp Kurashev lost 1:4 with the San Jose Sharks in Calgary.

Moser is the only Swiss player apart from goalie Akira Schmid (Vegas Golden Knights) whose season will not end after the regular season as things stand.