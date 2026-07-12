Steve Guerdat finished third on Iashin Sitte in the CSIO Falsterbo Grand Prix, which offered a purse of 500,000 euros. The victory in Sweden went to Ireland's Shane Sweetnam on James Kann Cruz.

Guerdat took the lead in the jump-off among the 14 pairs. At first, he was overtaken by Germany's Richard Vogel riding Cloudio by five hundredths of a second, but Sweetnam, riding last, was actually a full second faster.

Gaëtan Joliat and Chelsea also advanced to the jump-off (11th place), while Martin Fuchs and Conner Jei were eliminated after a mistake on the takeoff of the triple combination.