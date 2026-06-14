Great jubilation at Toyota in Le Mans, with Sébastien Buemi (2nd from right) right in the middle of it.

Together with New Zealander Brendon Hartley and Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa, the 37-year-old from Vaud finished third in the No. 8 Toyota. Buemi and his teammates finished 20 seconds behind the winning trio of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Nyck de Vries, also in a Toyota.

Second place went to the No. 20 BMW, driven by Robin Frijns, René Rast, and Sheldon van der Linde. The Cadillac, with Geneva native Louis Delétraz among those behind the wheel, finished fourth.

This marked Buemi’s return to the podium at Le Mans for the first time since his second-place finish in 2023. For Toyota, it was the first victory since their streak of five wins between 2018 and 2022 (four of which featured Buemi). Ferrari had triumphed at Le Mans in each of the past three years.