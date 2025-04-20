Outsider Skjelmose wins as laughing third - Gallery Did I win or not? The anxious look on Mattias Skjelmose's face Image: Keystone The three-man sprint: Remco Evenepoel (left) third, Tadej Pogacar (center) second and Mattias Skjelmose (right) first Image: Keystone Remco Evenepoel (front) and Tadej Pogacar (center) don't push the pace at the last obstacle, allowing Mattias Skjelmose to keep up Image: Keystone The crowds of spectators cheer on the leading trio Image: Keystone Mattias Skjelmose in a close-up Image: Keystone Outsider Skjelmose wins as laughing third - Gallery Did I win or not? The anxious look on Mattias Skjelmose's face Image: Keystone The three-man sprint: Remco Evenepoel (left) third, Tadej Pogacar (center) second and Mattias Skjelmose (right) first Image: Keystone Remco Evenepoel (front) and Tadej Pogacar (center) don't push the pace at the last obstacle, allowing Mattias Skjelmose to keep up Image: Keystone The crowds of spectators cheer on the leading trio Image: Keystone Mattias Skjelmose in a close-up Image: Keystone

Mattias Skjelmose surprisingly wins the Amstel Gold Race. The Dane defeats the favorites Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel in the sprint.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last year's runner-up Marc Hirschi did not have the best day and dropped out of the first chasing group 40 km before the finish. Mauro Schmid fared a little better and finished 15th, 1:25 minutes behind.

Pogacar seemed to triumph like in 2023. The world champion from Slovenia was on his way to crowning an almost 50 km long solo. But co-favorite Evenepoel, who had made a perfect comeback last Friday with victory in the "Arrow of Brabant", did not let up and closed the gap in the final kilometers together with Skjelmose, the 2023 Tour de Suisse winner.

The Dane ultimately emerged as the smiling winner, as world champion Pogacar and double Olympic champion Evenepoel made tactical moves on the Cauberg, the last obstacle before the finish line. The result was a three-man sprint, Skjelmose was only happy after watching the finish film.

MATTIAS SKJELMOSE HAS JUST WON AMSTEL GOLD! 😲



The Dane beats Tadej Pogacar AND Remco Evenepoel in a thrilling sprint finish! pic.twitter.com/F7HL9uDgCK — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) April 20, 2025

The race was run at high speed from the start. The UAE team from Pogacar also made the World Tour event difficult right from the start. On the constant ups and downs over the 255 km with 34 climbs, there was hardly any time to recover. A sharp attack by Julian Alaphilippe on the Gulperberg 47 km before the finish offered Pogacar the seemingly ideal springboard. The Slovenian was the only one to follow the Tudor rider and left him standing on the next climb.

Pogacar, who suffered one of the rare defeats at Paris-Roubaix last Sunday, is definitely no longer in world champion condition. His rivals have smelled a rat and are no longer resigned before the finish line.

The Amstel Gold Race is the first of three Ardennes classics. Flèche Wallone follows on Wednesday and the Monument Liège-Bastogne-Liège next Sunday.