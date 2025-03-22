Mathieu van der Poel wins for the second time in Sanremo IMAGO/Photo News

Tadej Pogacar still has to wait for his first victory in the Milan-Sanremo classic. The Slovenian was beaten in the sprint by winner Mathieu van der Poel and local rider Filippo Ganna.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The trio fought a thrilling battle for victory in the last 30 kilometers of the "Primavera", the first cycling monument of the year. Pogacar, who is only missing Milan - Sanremo and Paris - Roubaix from his palmarès of the five most important classics, did his utmost to distance himself from the competition on the last two climbs. But the classics specialist Van der Poel withstood every attack and the time trial world champion Ganna kept working his way back.

The rest of the field, including last year's winner Jasper Philipsen, lost touch on the penultimate climb on the Cipressa. At the foot of the 3.6-kilometre climb on the notorious Poggio, the leading trio had a lead of over 40 seconds and were therefore certain to decide the three podium places among themselves. Pogacar attacked four or five times, but only got rid of Ganna in the meantime. The in-form Italian only caught up with the leading duo again 500 m before the finish on the Via Roma. Van der Poel had the final sprint under control. The 30-year-old won it confidently from the front.

The first chasers of the podium riders crossed the finish line 43 seconds behind. Among them was the Italian Matteo Trentin, who finished ninth as the best of the Swiss team Tudor.