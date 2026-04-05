Tadej Pogacar also wins the Tour of Flanders. IMAGO/Photo News

The Slovenian cycling dominator Tadej Pogacar also won the second monument of the year on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 27-year-old world champion won the Tour of Flanders by half a minute ahead of his permanent Classics rival Mathieu van der Poel. Remco Evenepoel impressed in third place on his debut. For the UAE captain, who won Milan-Sanremo for the first time two weeks ago, it was his third "Ronde" victory after 2023 and last year.

With his twelfth triumph in one of the five monuments, only Eddy Merckx is ahead of Pogacar with 19. He secured his latest victory on the 278 km Belgian national cycling holiday from Antwerp to Oudenaarde in a duel with Dutch Alpecin pro Van der Poel with an attack on the Kwaremont climb, just like a year ago. The Slovenian maintained the lead he had built up 18 km before the finish on the Paterberg and extended it slightly on the final flat kilometers. With his third triumph, Pogacar caught up with the Flanders record holders Van der Poel, Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara.

Evenepoel with a strong debut

In addition to the annoying wind and the numerous steep climbs, a closing railroad barrier, which split the field in between, and a heavy downpour added to the tension in the early stages. In the dry decisive phase around 50 km before the end with several climbs in quick succession, Evenepoel had to let the top duo pull away by a few seconds. The Belgian double Olympic champion's gap grew to over a minute in the end.

Wout van Aert (Visma) and Mads Pedersen (Trek) were the next to follow. The next clash will follow next Sunday at Paris-Roubaix. Pogacar has never won the cobblestone spectacle in France and Van der Poel has won it three times in a row.