Tadej Pogacar also wins the first of two stages at the Tour de France that finish at Alpe d'Huez.

Too fast for the rest: Tadej Pogacar powers up the mountain at his own pace

The Slovenian wearer of the Maillot Jaune triumphed in the third-to-last stage of the tour, finishing five and eight seconds ahead of Lenny Martinez and Richard Carapaz, respectively, and extended his comfortable lead in the overall standings by more than two minutes.

Remco Evenepoel, who is in second place overall, crossed the finish line 2:29 minutes behind Pogacar in sixth place and trails by more than seven minutes heading into Saturday's queen stage, which once again ends at Alpe d'Huez.