Pogacar, the Slovenian wearer of the Maillot jaune, who is unstoppable on his way to a fifth overall victory in the Tour de France, triumphed in the third-to-last stage, finishing five and eight seconds ahead of Frenchman Lenny Martinez and Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, the previous day’s stage winner, respectively. With 26 Tour stage wins to his name, only former sprint star Mark Cavendish (35) and the two five-time Tour winners Eddy Merckx (34) and Bernard Hinault (28) now stand ahead of Pogacar on the all-time list.

Remco Evenepoel, who is second overall, crossed the finish line in sixth place, 2:29 minutes behind Pogacar, and now trails by more than seven minutes heading into Saturday’s final test—the queen stage, which once again finishes at Alpe d’Huez. Yannis Voisard, the top Swiss rider in 11th place overall, once again put in a strong performance. Finishing 13th in the stage standings, he trails by 5:32 minutes.

Pogacar shook off his rivals in the battle for the overall victory by picking up the pace on the final climb, about twelve kilometers from the finish, and stormed up the 21 most famous hairpin turns in the world at a record-breaking pace. He caught up to Martinez and Carapaz—the last two riders in a breakaway group that had entered the final climb with a lead of more than three minutes—just under two kilometers from the finish. With 800 meters to go, he left this duo behind as well.

With his latest display of dominance—his fifth stage victory in this year’s tour—Pogacar also dispelled any doubts about his health that had arisen in the hours leading up to Stage 19 due to several cases of illness within Team UAE Emirates. It would take a miracle for Pogacar to lose his lead of 7:11 minutes over Evenepoel and 9:42 minutes over third-place Isaac Del Toro this weekend.

Saturday’s penultimate stage takes the riders—on a different route—back up to Alpe d’Huez once again and demands even more from them than Friday’s stage did. Over the 170.9 kilometers of this queen stage, with 5,600 meters of elevation gain to conquer between Le Bourg-d’Oisans and Alpe d’Huez, three climbs in the most difficult category await, including the ascent of the Col du Galibier at 2,642 meters above sea level. The following day, the Tour concludes as usual on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.