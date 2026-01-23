Tadej Pogacar has dominated cycling for years. Not every fan on the sidelines is happy about that. The world champion from Slovenia takes it in stride.

Tadej Pogacar fights his way through the crowds: Most of them are cheering him on passionately, but a few have had enough of his dominance

Lance Armstrong experienced it once, and Chris Froome also had to deal with hostility—and suddenly, boos are being directed at the dominant Tadej Pogacar at the Tour de France. While the Slovenian had previously thrilled cycling fans with his spectacular riding style and laid-back demeanor, his overwhelming dominance seems to be bothering some spectators lining the roads. Banners reading “UAE Mafia” have already been spotted.

Djokovic as an Inspiration

Pogacar took the new experience in stride. “I always think of tennis—of Novak Djokovic and his mental strength. He’s had one of the toughest careers in that regard and has had to endure a lot of booing, sometimes for no apparent reason, even though he’s one of the greatest of all time. So when someone boos me, I think of Novak Djokovic and draw inspiration from him,” said the world champion.

Pogacar has dominated cycling in recent years, a feat matched before him perhaps only by Eddy Merckx. With four overall Tour de France victories, 24 stage wins, two world championship titles, and a near-total dominance over his rivals in the classics, this exceptional rider leaves his rivals with little to show for themselves. The 2026 Tour also appears to have been decided even before the major Alpine stages. The last time anyone dominated the Tour de France to this extent was Froome, with four victories in five years. Armstrong’s seven consecutive victories were later stripped due to doping. Both also had unpleasant experiences on the side of the road.

Hostility Toward Van der Poel at the Cyclocross Race

In the past, Mathieu van der Poel has had to endure even far worse hostility, especially during cyclocross races in Belgium. Some fans find it hard to accept that the Dutchman dominates the Belgian circuit to such an extent. Van der Poel has even been pelted with beer or urine.

Pogacar’s supporters, however, are clearly in the majority along the roadside. “99 percent of the people are cheering everyone on. Cycling fans are the best in all of sports,” emphasized the 27-year-old Slovenian, adding: “If someone boos me or anyone else, they’re actually booing the entire peloton, because you can’t really tell exactly who it’s aimed at. After all, we’re all riding past together.”