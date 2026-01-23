Tadej Pogacar wins the mountain stage in the Vosges. The Slovenian beat his closest rivals by about 40 seconds or more.

Tour de France Pogacar now leads the general classification by four and a half minutes

His lead over Jonas Vingegaard in the overall standings has grown to four and a half minutes.

Vingegaard finishes fourth on the day. In the sprint for second place, he is beaten by Isaac del Toro and the Frenchman Paul Seixas. Yannis Voisard crosses the finish line in 13th place, 3:30 minutes behind.