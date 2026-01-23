Winner Tadej Pogacar clenches his fist. The tremendous effort paid off.
Keystone
Tadej Pogacar wins the mountain stage in the Vosges. The Slovenian beat his closest rivals by about 40 seconds or more.
His lead over Jonas Vingegaard in the overall standings has grown to four and a half minutes.
Vingegaard finishes fourth on the day. In the sprint for second place, he is beaten by Isaac del Toro and the Frenchman Paul Seixas. Yannis Voisard crosses the finish line in 13th place, 3:30 minutes behind.