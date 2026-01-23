Tadej Pogacar wins the mountain stage in the Vosges. The Slovenian gains about 40 seconds or more on his closest rival.

His lead over Jonas Vingegaard in the overall standings grew to four and a half minutes; Remco Evenepoel is now 5:04 minutes behind.

Vingegaard finished fourth on the day. In the sprint for second place, he was beaten by Isaac del Toro and the Frenchman Paul Seixas. Yannis Voisard crossed the finish line in 13th place, 3:30 minutes behind. In the overall standings, the rider from the Jura region finished 17th.

Pogacar was the first to reach the Col du Haag, the last of Saturday’s four mountain passes. His lead stood at 20 seconds at the summit. He continued to extend that lead over the six flat kilometers to the finish in Le Markstein. The world champion celebrated his fourth stage victory at this year’s Tour.

On the final climb, Vingegaard initially took the initiative. He wanted to solidify his second-place position in the overall standings, which he (initially) succeeded in doing. Remco Evenepoel, Juan Ayuso, and Florian Lipowitz were unable to keep up, but they nearly caught up again by the finish.

On the final two steep kilometers, Pogacar launched a fierce attack and broke away from the leading group. Vingegaard, who had initially followed him, was caught again.

Stage 15 of the Tour de France runs from Champagnole to the Plateau de Solaison on Sunday and marks the start of the Alps. With the extremely difficult final climb, it’s likely to be another major showdown among the favorites. On the day before the second rest day, the riders face a 184-km stage featuring four categorized climbs and a total of 3,950 meters of elevation gain.