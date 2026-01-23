Pogacar wins the Tour de France for the fifth time. The final stage is still underway, but the clock was stopped for the general classification 48 km before the finish.

The clear No. 1 in the field: Tadej Pogacar in yellow

This means that Pogacar and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel can also go all out on the cobblestone circuit in the Montmartre neighborhood and won’t have to hold back because of the general classification.

Yannis Voisard, from the Jura region, finished his Tour debut in 11th place.