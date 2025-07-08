Tadej Pogacar celebrates his 100th victory as a professional in the 4th stage of the Tour de France Keystone

The 4th stage of the Tour de France sees Tadej Pogacar emerge as the smiling winner after a spectacular final stage. The world champion celebrates his 100th victory as a professional in Rouen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After 178 km, Pogacar prevailed in the sprint of a small leading group ahead of Mathieu van der Poel and Jonas Vingegaard. However, Pogacar's anniversary victory was just short of a double: Van der Poel successfully defended the yellow leader's jersey, which he had taken over on Sunday with his victory in stage 2. However, the Dutchman is now tied with Pogacar in the overall classification. Vingegaard is third, eight seconds behind.

Pogacar's biggest rival in the battle for overall victory was initially the only one who could keep up with the Slovenian when he attacked on the last short climb of the day 5.5 km before the finish. Remco Evenepoel, in seventh place, lost another three seconds and is now almost a minute behind in the overall classification. Primoz Roglic's gap has even grown to almost one and a half minutes.

Offensive Marc Hirschi

Marc Hirschi also made an appearance in the final stage with many small climbs. The Bernese rider appeared several times at the front of the constantly thinning field. He crossed the finish line in 20th place, 35 seconds behind Pogacar. Hirschi is still the best-ranked Swiss rider in the overall standings in 14th place, one and a half minutes behind Pogacar.

Time trial on Wednesday

The first of two time trials of this 112th Tour of France is scheduled for Wednesday in Normandy. The test of strength on the 33 km long and flat course around Caen will be dominated by the battle for the yellow jersey. Olympic and world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel will be keen to make up some of the considerable deficit he made up on the first day.