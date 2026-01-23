Tadej Pogacar wins Stage 10 of the Tour de France in Le Lioran. The Slovenian triumphs on France's National Day and further extends his commanding lead in the overall standings.

After the first rest day, the professional cyclists in the Tour de France faced 3,800 meters of elevation gain and two Category 1 climbs on Tuesday. On the 166.6-kilometer stage from Aurillac to Le Lioran, Tadej Pogacar secured the victory—his third in this Tour de France—on his own. About 16 kilometers from the finish, the Slovenian first caught up to Richard Carapaz, who had been riding solo in the lead until then, before crossing the line first at the mountain prize and further distancing himself from the Ecuadorian on the descent.

Pogacar did not relinquish that lead for the rest of the race. In total, he gained 32 seconds on his closest pursuers by the finish line and extended his lead in the overall standings to 3:36 minutes.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel finished second, while young French rider Paul Seixas came in third. Carapaz, meanwhile, was unable to keep up and ultimately finished eleventh, 2:09 minutes behind. Jonas Vingegaard, who is in second place in the overall standings, lost another 44 seconds and finished only seventh.

The top Swiss rider on France's National Day was Yannis Voisard. The Tudor rider finished 16th, just over three minutes behind Pogacar. He now also sits in a solid 16th place in the overall standings.

The race continues on Wednesday with a stage for the sprint specialists. On the flat 161.3-kilometer route from Vichy to Nevers, Belgian Tim Merlier is among the favorites—he has already won two stages this year.