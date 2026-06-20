With his second stage victory, Tadej Pogacar further extends his lead in the overall standings of the Tour de Suisse. The Slovenian wins the individual time trial in Aarburg by a razor-thin margin.

As dominant as his opening victory in Sondrio was—following a solo breakaway of over 70 kilometers—Saturday’s Stage 4 finish was just as close. In the end, the 23.7-kilometer time trial was decided by the blink of an eye in Pogacar’s favor. The four-time Tour de France champion held on to a lead of just four hundredths of a second over second-place finisher Mathieu van der Poel at the finish line.

Mauro Schmid, finishing a strong eighth, secured the first top-20 finish for a Swiss rider in this stage race. The Zurich native, wearing the national champion’s jersey, finished 30 seconds behind Pogacar’s best time. The best Swiss rider in the general classification remains Marc Hirschi, who is still building up his form, in 23rd place.

For Pogacar, it was his tenth stage victory this year. It would take a miracle for the world champion not to win the Tour de Suisse for the first time on Sunday at the finale in the Vaud Alps following the Tour de Romandie. His lead over Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, who remains in second place in the general classification, has grown by one and a half minutes to 4:22 minutes.

Sunday’s fifth and final stage, starting and finishing in the mountain village of Villars-sur-Ollon, is a real challenge. Riders will tackle a roughly 50-km circuit three times, including the climb to the Col de la Croix. In total, they’ll have to conquer over 4,000 meters of elevation gain.