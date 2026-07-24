Tadej Pogacar shows off his strength on the way to Alpe d'Huez

The Tour de France leader completed the 13.8-kilometer climb in 35:26 minutes, beating Marco Pantani’s time by 1:24 minutes. The Italian had climbed the mountain in 36:50 minutes in 1995, according to data provider Velon. Pogacar thus rode at an average speed of 23.3 km/h.