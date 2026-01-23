Mathieu van der Poel wins the final stage of the Tour de France, which offers a spectacular finish on the Circuit in the Montmartre neighborhood. The Dutch rider holds on to his lead by fractions of a second to the finish line.

Tadej Pogacar, who was also aiming for the stage win and helped Van der Peol in the breakaway, was caught 300 meters from the finish. The Slovenian won the Tour de France for the fifth time, tying him with record-holders Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain.

The Tour de France was also a success from a Swiss perspective. Yannis Voisard of the Swiss Team Tudor finished the race in 11th place on his 28th birthday, his first time competing in the event. The rider from the Jura region kept pace with the second tier of climbers in the mountains. Mauro Schmid also put in a strong performance. As a puncheur, he claimed a stage victory and finished second twice.

The circuit, which has been used since the 2024 Olympic Games, was slightly modified this year to favor the sprinters. There were still ten kilometers to go from the “mountain prize” to the finish line. And it was precisely this modification that set the stage for a nail-biter. On the second-to-last lap, Van der Poel and Pogacar had broken away. Remco Evenepoel and Mads Pedersen joined them in the peloton. The current world champion and the three former world champions worked well together. But a larger chasing group closed in once again.

On the final lap, only Van der Poel and Pogacar managed to break away on the climb. And that lead of just under ten seconds would indeed prove enough. The two worked well together and pushed themselves to their limits. The chasers didn’t see a chance to catch up until the final kilometer. But 300 meters from the finish, Van der Poel went all out once more, while Pogacar had to let his legs give out. Van der Poel powered his way across the finish line.