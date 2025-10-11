  1. Residential Customers
Record broken Pogacar wins the Tour of Lombardy for the fifth time in a row

SDA

11.10.2025 - 16:56

Once again alone on the road: Tadej Pogacar
Keystone

Tadej Pogacar provides the next demonstration of power at the Tour of Lombardy. The Slovenian is the first rider to win the fall classic in northern Italy for the fifth time in a row.

Keystone-SDA

11.10.2025, 17:07

Pogacar triumphed as a soloist, as he did recently at the World Championships and European Championships. Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel, who crossed the finish line in Bergamo almost two minutes behind, came second.

Remarkable from a Swiss perspective was Michael Storer's 3rd place. The Australian rides for Team Tudor.

