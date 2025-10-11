Once again alone on the road: Tadej Pogacar Keystone

Tadej Pogacar provides the next demonstration of power at the Tour of Lombardy. The Slovenian is the first rider to win the fall classic in northern Italy for the fifth time in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Pogacar triumphed as a soloist, as he did recently at the World Championships and European Championships. Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel, who crossed the finish line in Bergamo almost two minutes behind, came second.

Remarkable from a Swiss perspective was Michael Storer's 3rd place. The Australian rides for Team Tudor.