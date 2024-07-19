  1. Residential Customers
Tour de France Pogacar with next demonstration of power - overall victory within reach

SDA

19.7.2024 - 16:49

Tadej Pogacar was also in a class of his own on the road to Isola 2000.
Keystone

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar takes another big step towards overall victory.

19.7.2024 - 16:49

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Tadej Pogacar secures his 4th stage victory in the Tour de France.
  • On the way to Isola 2000, he leaves his rivals no chance. He launches an attack on the last climb and wins.
  • With two stages to go, Pogacar leads the overall classification by almost five minutes.
Show more

The Slovenian extends his lead on the 19th stage over the first chasers, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, and also secures his 4th stage win of this year's tour in Isola 2000. Vingegaard is almost five minutes behind Pogacar with two stages to go.

SDA

